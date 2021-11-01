BetMGM launches horse racing mobile app

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM is entering the world of horse racing with the launch of the BetMGM Horse Racing mobile app in Ohio.

BetMGM Horse Racing allows players in the state to watch and bet on horse races from more than 200 tracks around the world, providing daily horse racing content, live streaming video, race replays and wagering opportunities.

This includes the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, Belmont Stakes and the Breeders' Cup, as well as international events such as Royal Ascot, Melbourne Cup, Saudi Cup and the Dubai World Cup.

"We're proud to introduce BetMGM Horse Racing, our new mobile offering to the state of Ohio," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt.

"In partnership with NYRA Bets, we've created an innovative digital experience for horse racing fans and anticipate the platform's future launch in additional states."

MGM Northfield Park SVP of marketing and operations Matt Buckley added: "The Northfield Park harness racing grounds have been home to some of the nation's premier races since the 1950s. Working with BetMGM to elevate harness racing throughout Ohio is a sign of our continued commitment and investment in the sport."