FanDuel beats DraftKings to sports betting operator of the year award for North America

FanDuel beats DraftKings to sports betting operator of the year award for North America12th November 2021 3:27 pm GMT
Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel was crowned sports betting operator of the year at the Gaming Intelligence Awards for North America.
FanDuel’s triumph in North America adds to Flutter’s roster of winners at this year’s GIAs, where its SportsBet brand won Asia Pacific sports betting operator of the year and its portfolio of European brands won European sports betting operator of the year.
The Gaming Intelligence Awards for North America
- Sports betting operator of the year
- iGaming operator of the year
- Lottery operator of the year
- Sports betting supplier of the year
- iGaming supplier of the year
- Lottery supplier of the year
- Innovation of the year
- Game of the year
Congratulations to everyone!
The winners in the world’s most exciting market mark the culmination of a week of celebrations, following the crowning of champions in Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America.