FanDuel beats DraftKings to sports betting operator of the year award for North America

Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel was crowned sports betting operator of the year at the Gaming Intelligence Awards for North America.

FanDuel’s triumph in North America adds to Flutter’s roster of winners at this year’s GIAs, where its SportsBet brand won Asia Pacific sports betting operator of the year and its portfolio of European brands won European sports betting operator of the year.

The Gaming Intelligence Awards for North America are presented in association with Bragg Gaming and title sponsor OpenBet. Click below to reveal all of North America’s glorious winners:

Congratulations to everyone!

The winners in the world’s most exciting market mark the culmination of a week of celebrations, following the crowning of champions in Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America.