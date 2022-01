White Hat Gaming's content development division White Hat Studios has partnered with Banijay Brands to create new branded games for the US market, including a new Deal or No Deal slot gameĀ .

The partnership will see White Hat develop a number of branded games based on Banijay IP, with Deal or No Deal being the first title to launch in the US, with other titles to be announced in due course.

The Banijay agreement expands White Hat's [...]