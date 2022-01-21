This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DraftKings to fund 35 state councils across US to support responsible gambling

21st January 2022 7:05 am GMT
New York-listed sports betting operator DraftKings has made a multi-year financial commitment to assist state councils across the United States with their responsible gambling efforts.  

The new initiative named The State Council Funding Program will see DraftKings offer each state council $15,000 per year for three years, totalling $1,575,000 over the span of the three-year program.

“Having spent several years of my career working with the state council in my home state, Massachusetts, I have seen first-hand how these organisations are a tremendous resource for individuals and families, and serve as a critical stakeholder and partner for gaming operators,” said DraftKings responsible gaming director Christine Thurmond. 

“DraftKings is committed to advancing responsible gaming in collaboration with state councils across the U.S. Our hope is that this funding will give councils that extra support needed to fund priority areas, expand services, or hire additional staff; whatever is most needed, we want to help financially.”

The State Council Funding Program can be used by each council to bolster services and programs for individuals and families, and also for council staff, including applying the funds to training, conferences, helplines, and general capacity building. 

State councils may also use the funding to explore the potential for capacity building within neighbouring states without a council presence.

National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) executive director Keith Whyte said that state councils provide a first line of defence for addressing the needs of people impacted by problem gambling. 

“While it’s well established that these organisations provide critical assistance in the community, they don’t always have the resources and funds to take treatment and prevention to the next level,” he explained. “This significant initiative by DraftKings shows their commitment to and knowledge of the importance of the work state councils provide.”

DraftKings' other responsible gaming initiatives include an agreement with the Cambridge Health Alliance, Harvard Medical School, to pioneer a systems-based approach to employee training in responsible gaming, as well as multiple financial commitments to support evidence-based research.

Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) closed 3.41 per cent lower at $20.67 per share in New York Thursday.

