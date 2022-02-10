International Betting Integrity Association launches in US and Canada

The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) has launched its integrity monitoring services in the United States and Canada.

IBIA’s betting integrity monitoring system role will play a major role in ensuring the integrity of the North American market, with sportsbook leaders FanDuel and DraftKings joining the integrity body, which has so far secured licenses in US states including Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Wyoming.



“IBIA is delighted to announce that we are touching down in the North American market,” said IBIA CEO Khalid Ali. “With the largest customer transaction-based betting integrity monitoring system in the world, we will play a crucial role in protecting and supporting the growth of the betting industry in the US and Canada.



“IBIA is run by sportsbooks for sportsbooks, and our mission is to provide the best and broadest protective coverage of the market. With the accelerated growth of regulation, existing IBIA members have encouraged the association to extend its global betting integrity coverage to North America, which we are delighted to do.”

FanDuel Group director of risk and trading John Sheeran commented: “Flutter Entertainment have a long successful working relationship with IBIA’s global integrity monitoring system via our existing agreements through international brands and are proud of the collective improvements in the space.

"Expanding an excellent working relationship to include integrity monitoring of North American sports and wagering will add another element of trust and security to our sports betting product, which we know is of the utmost importance to our consumers.”

DraftKings’ vice president and head of regulatory affairs Roy Pollitt added: “Protecting the integrity of sport while creating an engaging product for sports fans is at the heart of everything we do. We are impressed with the progress IBIA has made in promoting high standards for the betting industry and we warmly welcome their arrival to North America.”