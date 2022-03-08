IGT signs new lottery contract with Mexico’s LOTENAL

International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a new supply contract with Mexico’s national lottery La Lotería Nacional (LOTENAL).

IGT will provide lottery solutions and sports betting services to LOTENAL until Sept. 30, 2024, under the terms of the new contract.

This includes instant ticket printing and instants-related marketing consulting services, as well as trading advisory services for sports betting, including risk management and odds setting.

IGT will also continue to provide the lottery's integrated draw-based and instant ticket central system, lottery terminals, communications network, and ongoing marketing services.

“LOTENAL has been evolving over the last few years, and this new contract with IGT ensures that we continue providing our players with the highest-quality and most engaging products,” said LOTENAL advisor Mario Caballero Luna. “We trust that IGT's industry leadership along with its top-performing technology will serve us well in the coming years.”

IGT chief operating officer of Global Lottery, Jay Gendron, added: “IGT's successful partnership with LOTENAL spans three decades, and within that timeframe, we have generated positive sales results to benefit many good causes throughout the country. The addition of IGT's trading advisory services and instant ticket printing as part of the latest contract, along with IGT's advanced technology, will continue to be key drivers of the Lottery's progression.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) dropped 14.95 per cent to close at $22.07 per share in New York Monday.