Sports wagers in Rhode Island increased by 2 per cent in February to $43.1 million, with the retail sector blunting a strong online performance.

Online betting was 22 per cent higher year-on-year at $28.5 million, but wagering at the Twin River and Tiverton casinos was 22 per cent lower at $14.6 million. The Twin River Casino saw its betting turnover drop by 39 per cent to $8.7 million.

Rhode Island Sports Betting: February 2023 (US$)

