Michigan’s three commercial casinos reported a 3 per cent fall in adjusted gross revenue to $119.2 million in March, with declines in both gaming and retail sports betting.

Land-based adjusted gaming revenue declined by 3 per cent to $117.8 million. The MGM Grand Detroit had revenue of $54.4 million (down by 3 per cent), whilst the MotorCity Casino was down by 9 per cent to $35.8 million. The Greektown Casino showed year-on-year growth of 7 per [...]