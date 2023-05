New York’s mobile sports wagers increased by 11 per cent to $1.54 billion in April, with FanDuel and DraftKings accounting for almost three quarters of the total.

FanDuel’s handle grew by 5 per cent to $626.3 million and was the monthly market leader with a 41 per cent share.

DraftKings’ handle surged by an impressive 58 per cent year-on-year to $516.4 million, which gave it a 33 per cent share.

Behind these two brands, only Caesars recorded a [...]