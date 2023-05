The Oregon Lottery has reported sports handle of $55.2 million in April, an increase of 28 per cent year-on-year.

Basketball bets accounted for 39 per cent of monthly wagers at $21.3 million, but this was a 3 per cent fall on the previous year. Baseball had a 21 per cent share of bets with $11.4 million (up by 46 per cent), as did ‘other’ bets ($11.4 million).

Single bets made up 71 per cent of Oregon’s sports [...]