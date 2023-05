Maryland reported $328.5 million in sports handle in April, with mobile betting accounting for 95 per cent of the monthly total.

SuperBook launched online in Maryland on 13 April, meaning that there were nine mobile operators and 10 retail licensees active during the month. SuperBook earned handle of $530,379 in its first partial month of operations and launched its retail sportsbook in the state this week.

Maryland’s mobile betting sector was dominated by FanDuel and DraftKings during [...]