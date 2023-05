Illinois’s sports handle rose by 10 per cent to $1.07 billion in March and set a new monthly wagering high.

Online wagering grew by 12 per cent to $1.04 billion, whilst retail betting fell by 20 per cent in March to $35.0 million.

Betting on professional sports amounted to $735.6 million, versus $335.4 million for college sports.

Basketball accounted for nearly half of all wagers (48 per cent) in March at $513.6 million, and parlay bets were [...]