Wyoming sports handle grows 26% in April

Wyoming’s sports handle grew by 26 per cent to $12.6 million in April, with gross win up by 25 per cent to $1.3 million.
Adjusted taxable revenue from Wyoming’s betting operators almost doubled in April to $828,477 (2022: 420,883) and gave monthly tax of $82,847.
DraftKings continued to dominate Wyoming’s betting sector, as measured by the lifetime share of handle. DraftKings has a 59 per cent share, followed by BetMGM with 29 per cent. But late entrant [...]
