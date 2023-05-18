This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Wyoming sports handle grows 26% in April

18th May 2023 3:16 pm GMT
Wyoming State Flag

Wyoming’s sports handle grew by 26 per cent to $12.6 million in April, with gross win up by 25 per cent to $1.3 million.

Adjusted taxable revenue from Wyoming’s betting operators almost doubled in April to $828,477 (2022: 420,883) and gave monthly tax of $82,847.

DraftKings continued to dominate Wyoming’s betting sector, as measured by the lifetime share of handle. DraftKings has a 59 per cent share, followed by BetMGM with 29 per cent. But late entrant [...]

