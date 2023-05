Michigan’s revenue from online sports betting and iGaming increased by 20 per cent to $195.7 million in April, with both sectors showing growth.

Gross revenue from Michigan’s iGaming sector rose by 20 per cent in the month to $159.4 million and online sports betting gross revenue was 18 per cent higher at $36.3 million.

The MGM Grand Detroit was the largest of Michigan’s iGaming licensees in April with revenue of $51.2 million, giving it a 32 per [...]