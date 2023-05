Pennsylvania’s gambling revenue grew by 3 per cent to $476.7 million in April, driven by a 21 per cent rise in iGaming revenue.

Total iGaming revenue in Pennsylvania was $137.2 million in April, with $95.6 million coming from online slots, $38.9 million from table games and $2.7 million from online poker.

iGaming accounted for 29 per cent of Pennsylvania’s gambling revenue in April.

Sports betting gross win increased by 5 per cent to $51.8 million, on total [...]