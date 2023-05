Washington DC’s sports handle dropped by 24 per cent to $14.1 million in April, but the state lottery’s GambetDC brand did increase its wagers by 14 per cent.

GambetDC was the market leader by handle in April, with wagers of $5.9 million giving it a 42 per cent share.

American Wagering, trading as Caesars William Hill, saw its handle fall by 41 per cent year-on-year to $4.6 million (33 per cent share). BetMGM’s wagers dropped even more, [...]