Sports wagers in Arizona grew by 23 per cent to $393.2 million in June and took total wagers in the first half of 2023 to $3.2 billion.

Mobile betting accounted for almost all of Arizona’s June wagers at $390.3 million, with just $2.9 million from retail betting.

FanDuel and DraftKings accounted for 66 per cent of Arizona’s mobile handle in June. FanDuel’s handle was up by 41 per cent to $146.3 million and DraftKings grew wagers by [...]