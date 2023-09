New Jersey’s sports betting revenue surged by 47 per cent to $96.0 million in August, taking the state’s total gambling revenue for the month to $531.6 million.

Sports wagers were up by 33 per cent to $725.8 million, with online wagers of $697.1 million and $28.8 million from retail betting.

The online monthly margin was strong at 13.4 per cent and gave revenue of $93.2 million, up by 52 per cent. Retail betting revenue fell by 27 [...]