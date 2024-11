Michigan’s iGaming revenue hit $220.7 million in October, a rise of 38 per cent and a new monthly record for the Great Lakes State.

The strong iGaming performance helped Michigan’s total sports and iGaming market climb 24 per cent to $253.7 million during the month, with online betting revenue declining 27 per cent to $33.0 million, despite a 5 per cent rise in wagers to $560.4 million.

FanDuel and the MotorCity Casino narrowly pipped BetMGM and the [...]