Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021: Latin America’s winners announced

Latin America takes centre-stage today as the week-long celebration of The Gaming Intelligence Awards enters day two

Yesterday, Africa’s leading betting and gaming companies were honoured at The Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021. Today, it is the turn of Latin America’s finest.

Companies operating across the continent are competing for the coveted titles of:

Sports betting operator of the year

iGaming operator of the year

Lottery operator of the year

Sports betting supplier of the year

iGaming supplier of the year

Lottery supplier of the year

One to Watch Award 2021

Game of the year

International operators such as Betsson and bwin will compete with local operators such as the mighty Betcris. While companies such as Altenar, Btobet, Kambi, Pragmatic Play and Pronet Gaming are competing for the supplier awards.

Read about the winners here. Congratulations to every one!

Tomorrow, the companies of Asia Pacific will take their turn in the spotlight, with Europe’s elite to follow on Thursday and North America’s emerging titans to end things in Friday’s grand finale.