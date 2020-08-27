This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Ashkenazi steps down from board of Flutter Entertainment

27th August 2020 9:58 am GMT
Rafi Ashkenazi

Flutter Entertainment has announced the departure of Rafi Ashkenazi from its board of directors with immediate effect.

Ashkenazi led The Stars Group as chief executive from March 2016 through to the completion of its acquisition by Flutter in May, and has since served as a non-executive director of Flutter Entertainment. He steps down from the board today.

“I wish to take this opportunity to acknowledge the major contribution of Rafi in creating the exceptional business that is TSG,” said Flutter Entertainment chairman Gary McGann.

“Rafi has made a significant impact on TSG during his seven-year tenure and was instrumental in transforming TSG from a single product operator to a diverse global leader with multiple product offerings. We wish him well for the future.”

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading down 0.92 per cent at 12,464.00 per share in London on the news and publications of the company’s interim results.

Related Tags
Flutter Entertainment The Stars Group
Related Videos
Related Articles

Flutter Entertainment reports strong H1 growth

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Yggdrasil, RubyPlay, Playson and more

BlueRibbon signs jackpot marketing deal with The Stars Group

Playtech rolls out dedicated Live Roulette table for Betfair in Spain

Playtech rolls out live roulette game in Spain with Pokerstars Casino

IGT seals multi-year sports betting and iGaming deal with FanDuel

BlueRibbon brings in Rafi Ashkenazi as strategic advisor

Gaming shares rebound in second quarter of 2020

FanDuel rolls out casino app in Pennsylvania and seals SportsGrid deal

XB Net extends Sky Bet partnership for North American racing

FanDuel extends Sportradar partnership to include NFL data

Betfred signs as an official partner of the Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos name FanDuel as official sports betting partner

Big Time Gaming to unveil new Megaclusters mechanic in latest slot

Pragmatic Play
Evolution Gaming
Greentube
Skywind Group
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games