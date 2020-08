London-listed gaming operator Flutter Entertainment grew revenue by 49 per cent in the first half of the year with its acquisition of The Stars Group, as well as strong growth in Australia and the United States.

Flutter Entertainment’s group revenue for the six-month period amounted to £1,536.1m compared to £1,019.9m in the first half of 2019, with the acquired Sky Betting and Gaming and PokerStars businesses contributing £378.5m to the group total.

This offset a 15.3 per [...]