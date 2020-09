Gauselmann Group subsidiary Blueprint Operations has bolstered its senior management team with the appointment of Alan Claypole as head of product.

Reporting directly to managing director David Purvis, Claypole has significant experience in games creation, development and management, having formed the Livewire Gaming studio which was subsequently acquired by Blueprint in November 2019.

Continuing to oversee Livewire, as well as Blueprint’s other gaming studio resources, Claypole will take responsibility for the entire content journey, which includes identifying [...]