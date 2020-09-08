888 names Yariv Dafna as new finance chief

London-listed online betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has appointed Yariv Dafna as its new chief financial officer.

Dafna will join the company and the board of directors on 1 November to replace long-serving CFO Aviad Kobrine, who announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down after more than 15 years in the role.

“I am delighted to welcome Yariv Dafna as 888’s new chief financial officer,” said 888 chairman Brian Mattingley. “Yariv's experience and drive made him the standout candidate for the role, and we are very pleased he has decided to join the group at such an important time in 888’s continued growth and development.

“On behalf of everyone at 888, I would like to reiterate my gratitude to Aviad for his significant contribution and achievements over the last 15 years with the group and we wish him every success for the future.”

Dafna joins 888 from AIM-listed telecommunications firm Telit Communications, where he has served in a number of roles including group CFO. In November 2017, he was appointed to Telit's board as finance director.

“I am excited to be joining such a fantastic business at a pivotal time in its development,” said Dafna. “888 has world-class technology and a unique platform for continued growth in the dynamic global online gaming market. I am looking forward to helping the business continue to deliver against its strategic objectives and create value for all stakeholders.”

Outgoing CFO Kobrine commented: “I am incredibly proud of what the 888 team has achieved together throughout my time with the business and I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fantastic colleagues with whom I have had the pleasure and honour of working with over the last 15 years.”

888 CEO Itai Pazner added: “I am looking forward to working closely with Yariv as we continue to focus on delivering 888’s long-term growth strategy. I would also like to extend my personal gratitude to Aviad for his support and friendship over the years.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) closed at 195.40 pence per share in London Monday, less than 5 per cent off their 52-week high of 204.50 pence per share set on 22 July.