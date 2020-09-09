This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pariplay strengthens senior management team with appointment of Christine Lewis

9th September 2020 8:06 am GMT
Christine Lewis - Pariplay

Casino games aggregator and content provider Pariplay has named Christine Lewis as its new chief commercial officer and managing director Malta.

Lewis brings more than 10 years of iGaming industry experience to the roles, having previously served as global commercial director at NetEnt and head of account and revenue management at iGaming affiliate NetRefer.

She assumes responsibility for Pariplay’s global growth strategy and driving the company’s continued expansion into regulated markets.

“I am very excited to be joining a team that holds a reputation as a leading aggregator and content provider,” Lewis said of her new role. “I believe my extensive commercial experience in the iGaming industry will pair well with Pariplay’s innovative and strategic market approach as we continue to push the company’s expansion across the globe.”

Adrian Bailey, managing director of Pariplay, commented: “Christine brings a deep understanding of how to drive key areas within a commercial organization as well as identifying the challenges and gaps to successfully implement strategic growth initiatives. We look forward to leveraging her expertise to continue progressing towards our 2020 growth strategy.”

