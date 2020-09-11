This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportradar strengthens leadership with appointment of tech veteran of Chuck Robel

11th September 2020 7:59 am GMT
Sportradar

Sportradar has brought in Silicon Valley veteran Chuck Robel to serve as chairman of the board of directors’ audit committee.

Robel’s distinguished career has seen him serve in various leadership roles at top technology and data companies as they transition and prepare for an IPO, including Sumo Logic, McAfee, Informatica, and Palo Alto Networks, and he currently serves as chairman of GoDaddy.

He assumes responsibility for oversight of Sportradar’s financial reporting and related internal controls, risk, and ethics and compliance, in addition to providing leadership to the board of directors for all aspects of the committee’s work.

“Chuck’s incredible knowledge and experience in driving growth for some of the largest technology and data companies in the world makes him an ideal fit to lead Sportradar’s audit committee,” said Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl. 

“As the primary company creating and shaping the future of the sports entertainment and sports betting spaces, Sportradar was committed to aligning with a leader like Chuck to help steer us through our next phase of development.”

Commenting on his new role, Robel said: “I am honored to join Sportradar and bring my decades of experience working closely with many leading technology companies. Sportradar has established themselves as a leading technology company focused on innovation and groundbreaking products, and I look forward to working closely with Carsten and the board members in this capacity.”

