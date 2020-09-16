BetMGM appoints responsible gambling program manager

MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings’ US sports betting brand BetMGM has appointed Richard Taylor as responsible gambling program manager.

The appointment comes as part of the operator’s commitment to responsible gambling and its partnership with the American Gaming Association in support of Responsible Gaming Education Week (RGEW).

Taylor most recently worked for MGM Resorts as executive director of responsible gaming and military affairs.

In addition to providing operational and strategic leadership for the company’s GameSense responsible gaming program, Taylor was responsible for the development, implementation and operation of the company’s Military & Veterans Program (MVP).

In his new role at BetMGM, Taylor will lead the development of the operator’s responsible gaming platform to continue building a practical and user-friendly program that encourages players to adopt healthier mindsets that can reduce the risk of problem gambling.

Additionally, Taylor will further develop an internal responsible gaming training program for BetMGM employees.

“I am humbled and honored to join the incredible team at BetMGM to help lead the company’s responsible gaming initiatives,” said Taylor. “This is an exciting and critical time for both the company and the industry. I am looking forward to the road ahead as we strive to ensure the best and safest experience possible for our customers.”

MGM Resorts senior vice president and chief compliance officer Stephen Martino said: “At MGM Resorts, we are committed to responsible gaming year-round in our casinos and BetMGM Sportsbooks, both at our properties and through our mobile apps.

“We’re proud of how GameSense has grown with MGM Resorts and that it allows us to educate our guests and employees. Even during these challenging times, we remain dedicated to providing important information to ensure a positive gambling experience.”

