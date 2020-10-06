This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

AGS brings in research analyst as new vice president of investor relations

6th October 2020 9:54 am GMT

New York-listed gaming supplier AGS has appointed Brad Boyer as vice president of investor relations, corporate development and strategy.

Boyer joins AGS after a 10-year career at New York-listed brokerage and investment firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., where he most recently served as vice president of equity research for the gaming and leisure sectors.

“We are excited to welcome Brad to the AGS team,” said AGS chief financial officer Kimo Akiona. “He brings a wealth of experience with sell-side and buy-side equity analysts, and a deep knowledge of AGS, our customers, our competitors, and our team. 

“Brad possesses a unique knowledge of our industry and the company, which will prove to be invaluable in our evaluation of M&A. Even prior to our IPO, Brad’s always been an advocate of AGS and we look forward to his contributions to our growth.”

Shares in PlayAGS Inc (NSQ:AGS) closed 1.38 per cent lower at $3.57 per share in New York Monday.

