New Hampshire Lottery names first director of sports betting

7th October 2020 7:37 am GMT

The New Hampshire Lottery has named Daniel Maloney as its first director of sports betting.

Maloney brings more than 12 years of experience in contract and compliance law to the role and most recently served as an intern at the Nevada Gaming Control Board. He will lead sports betting sales strategies and executions for the lottery, as well as identifying potential partners.

The position oversees all aspects of sports betting in the Granite State and coordinates directly with partners, including DraftKings and physical sportsbook locations, to support sports betting opportunities and to ensure compliance with state regulations.

“We are pleased to welcome Daniel Maloney to our team in this critical new strategic role to help us continue to implement and expand upon our already successful sports betting infrastructure,” said New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charlie McIntyre.

“We are proud of our initial success with sports betting and we have every expectation that we will continue to build momentum. Danny will play a major role in our efforts to maximize this channel in support of education in New Hampshire. The future is bright for sports betting in New Hampshire.”

The New Hampshire Lottery launched mobile sports betting with DraftKings in December 2019. Since then, more than 40,000 sports fans have registered to place wagers in New Hampshire, placing more than 4.7m bets totalling over $140m.

The New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings have opened two retail sportsbooks over the past two months; DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester housed at Filotimo Casino & Bar in Manchester and DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook in Seabrook.

“I am extremely excited to be able to step into this new position with the New Hampshire Lottery,” Maloney said. “I could not imagine a better role for myself and I look forward to working collaboratively with the New Hampshire Lottery team and its partners to continue to build on the Granite State’s reputation as the go-to destination for sports betting in the northeast.

“With DraftKings’s easy-to-use app providing countless opportunities for sports wagering in an engaging platform, coupled with world-class physical destinations, New Hampshire features an unparalleled sports betting experience.”

