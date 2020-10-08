This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

ESA Gaming names new business development manager

8th October 2020 6:40 am GMT

Malta-based games developer ESA Gaming has brought in Maria Luisa Malfasi as business development manager to accelerate the company’s growth.

Malfasi has over 15 years of iGaming experience and joins ESA Gaming from iSoftBet, where she served as senior account manager for three years, having previously worked at Winga, Virgin Casino and Betclic.

Malfasi will lead ESA Gaming’s commercial efforts and pursue strategic opportunities for new partnerships and markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maria Luisa to the ESA Gaming family,” said ESA Gaming director Zorica Smallwood. “She has a wealth of knowledge of the industry and will be an invaluable addition to our team as we continue our commercial expansion in a number of jurisdictions.”

Following her appointment, Malfasi commented: “I’m very excited to join ESA Gaming, a vibrant company with excellent high-performing products and services.

“With several promising commercial opportunities in the pipeline and new products in development, it’s an exciting time to join the team.”

Related Tags
ESA Gaming Malta Slots
Related Videos
Mor Weizer
Related Articles

Illinois sports betting wagers grow to $139.6m in August

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Habanero, Pragmatic Play and more

GI Games Integrations: NetEnt, Oryx Gaming, Leander and more

Caesars Entertainment and William Hill agree £2.9bn acquisition

Caesars Entertainment steps up bid to acquire control of William Hill

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Stakelogic, Playzido and more

Tabcorp sells Jumbo Interactive stake for AUD$98m

BetConstruct takes Barrière online in France with new sportsbook

GVC joins as founding member of All-In Diversity Project

Online channel dominates Illinois betting market in first month

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

The story of PokerStars and its Hot 50 stars

New Jersey iGaming soars 114% in August

Indiana sports betting wagers reach $169.0m in August

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Leander, Push Gaming and more

Skywind
EveryMatrix
Greentube
Pragmatic Play
Hot 50
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games