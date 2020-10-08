ESA Gaming names new business development manager

Malta-based games developer ESA Gaming has brought in Maria Luisa Malfasi as business development manager to accelerate the company’s growth.

Malfasi has over 15 years of iGaming experience and joins ESA Gaming from iSoftBet, where she served as senior account manager for three years, having previously worked at Winga, Virgin Casino and Betclic.

Malfasi will lead ESA Gaming’s commercial efforts and pursue strategic opportunities for new partnerships and markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maria Luisa to the ESA Gaming family,” said ESA Gaming director Zorica Smallwood. “She has a wealth of knowledge of the industry and will be an invaluable addition to our team as we continue our commercial expansion in a number of jurisdictions.”

Following her appointment, Malfasi commented: “I’m very excited to join ESA Gaming, a vibrant company with excellent high-performing products and services.

“With several promising commercial opportunities in the pipeline and new products in development, it’s an exciting time to join the team.”