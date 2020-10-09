GAMING1 brings in David Carrion as chief marketing officer

Ardent Group’s online gaming division GAMING1 has appointed industry veteran David Carrion as its new chief marketing officer.

Carrion brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served at Spanish casino group Cirsa and at The Stars Group, where he led the operator’s digital marketing transformation and growth before becoming marketing director of PokerStars, a role which earned him an honour in the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2018.

“On behalf of everyone here at GAMING1, I’d like to wish David the warmest of welcomes,” said GAMING1 chief operating officer and co-founder Sylvain Boniver. “A world-class addition to our team, his appointment forms part of a recruitment drive aimed at accelerating our continued international expansion into crucial markets such as the US.

“We are a data-obsessed company so with David’s precise, data-driven approach, as well as a remarkable skillset and experience portfolio, he’s perfectly placed to help take our brand to the next level.”

Carrion said of his new role: “I’m delighted to be overseeing one of our industry’s foremost data science teams and feel confident that GAMING1 can continue its impressive growth streak in the weeks and months ahead.

“The company’s history and goals align very closely with my own, and the strength of our talented team gives me full confidence that we can make these ambitious expansion targets a reality.”