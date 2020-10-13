This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Rush Street Interactive appoints new finance chief

13th October 2020 6:47 am GMT
Rush Street Interactive

US online casino and sports betting operator Rush Street Interactive has appointed Kyle Sauers as its new chief financial officer.

Sauers will begin his new role on 23 October, joining RSI from Chicago-based Echo Global Logistics, where he has served as CFO for more than seven years.

Sauers brings more than 25 years of finance and technology experience to RSI and will be responsible for all of the company’s financial and treasury functions, as well as investor relations, and will report to RSI chief executive Greg Carlin.

“We welcome Kyle, whose drive, integrity and expertise are a strong fit with RSI’s core values and mission,” said Carlin. “Kyle’s proven track record as a public company CFO and extensive experience growing technology businesses make him a great addition to RSI’s management team as we continue to rapidly scale our business.”

Sauers said of his appointment: “RSI’s leadership in online casino and innovation in sports betting present a unique opportunity. I look forward to working closely with the RSI team to drive growth, efficiency and value for all stakeholders.”

