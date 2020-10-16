Colossus Bets promotes David O’Reilly to CEO

London-based pool betting operator Colossus Bets has appointed David O'Reilly as its new chief executive.

O'Reilly replaces founder Bernard Marantelli, who has decided to step down from the day-to-day running of the business after serving as CEO for more than eight years.

O'Reilly has served as chief operating officer of Colossus since the company was founded in 2012, having previously worked for more than ten years at Betfair (now part of Flutter Entertainment).

He will be replaced as COO by Eva Karagianni-Goel, who joined the supplier in October 2016 and has served as chief commercial officer since September 2018.

She will consolidate her current duties with the new role to support O'Reilly in this transition, while Marantelli will remain involved with Colossus in a consulting capacity.

“David and Eva will ensure continuity in all our activities and they look forward to working closely with all Colossus partners and customers,” the company said in a statement.

Since its inception, Colossus has distributed more than £85m in prizes, with its pools now live with over 40 B2B partners globally, including Betfair, Betclic, Matchbook and The Football Pools.