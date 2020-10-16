This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Colossus Bets promotes David O’Reilly to CEO

16th October 2020 7:27 am GMT

London-based pool betting operator Colossus Bets has appointed David O'Reilly as its new chief executive.

O'Reilly replaces founder Bernard Marantelli, who has decided to step down from the day-to-day running of the business after serving as CEO for more than eight years.

O'Reilly has served as chief operating officer of Colossus since the company was founded in 2012, having previously worked for more than ten years at Betfair (now part of Flutter Entertainment).

He will be replaced as COO by Eva Karagianni-Goel, who joined the supplier in October 2016 and has served as chief commercial officer since September 2018.

She will consolidate her current duties with the new role to support O'Reilly in this transition, while Marantelli will remain involved with Colossus in a consulting capacity.

“David and Eva will ensure continuity in all our activities and they look forward to working closely with all Colossus partners and customers,” the company said in a statement.

Since its inception, Colossus has distributed more than £85m in prizes, with its pools now live with over 40 B2B partners globally, including Betfair, Betclic, Matchbook and The Football Pools.

Related Tags
Colossus Bets Pool Betting Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Videos
Mor Weizer
Related Articles

Colossus Bets expands AmWager greyhound racing deal

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, High 5 Games, NetEnt and more

Colossus Bets signs SIS deal for greyhound racing content

Colossus Bets partners Pivit for NFL fantasy pools product

Making the most of a colossal opportunity

Feature: Making the most of a colossal opportunity

Mr Green partners Colossus Bets for sportsbook jackpot launch

SG Digital expands payment options with Easy Payment Gateway

Colossus Bets partners Easy Payment Gateway to strengthen payment options

Colossus Bets to power new pool betting product for UK racecourses

Colossus Bets expands sports pools to tennis

The Football Pools launches Colossus Bets-powered pools product

Black Cow Technology hires Tony Plaskow as commercial chief

GI Round-up: New football-themed slots for Euro 2016 kick-off

Betclic and Expekt to launch Colossus Bets pools for Euro 2016

EveryMatrix
Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic