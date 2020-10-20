This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

theScore appoints Angela Ruggiero as new board member

20th October 2020 7:00 am GMT

Toronto-listed Score Media and Gaming has strengthened its board with the appointment of four-time Olympian Angela Ruggiero as a new director.

Ruggiero currently serves as CEO and co-founder of Boston-based sports market research firm Sports Innovation Lab, and medaled in four successive Winter Olympic Games as a member of the United States Women’s National Ice Hockey Team, including a gold medal in 1998.

She joins the board with immediate effect to support theScore as it continues to grow its sports media and gaming operations across North America.

“Angela is a successful sports business leader who knows what it takes to win, as demonstrated by her incredible achievements on and off the ice,” said theScore CEO and founder John Levy. “She is an industry pioneer who understands the power of sports fandom and is the perfect addition to our board as we continue to grow and establish theScore’s leadership position in mobile sports media, gaming, and esports.”

Following her appointment, Ruggiero said: “theScore is an innovative industry leader, pushing the boundaries in uniquely fusing media with gaming, and we share the same fan-first philosophy in our approach to sports business. I’m thrilled for the opportunity to support John and his team as they continue to build their footprint across these exciting and fast-growing industries.”

Shares in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX:SCR) closed 1.27 per cent higher at CAD$0.80 per share in Toronto Monday.

