Relax Gaming eyes European expansion

Casino aggregator and games developer Relax Gaming has announced plans to open seven new offices in the next year to accommodate its growing workforce.

Having recently opened an office in Gibraltar after securing a B2B licence in the jurisdiction, Relax will also establish a base in Stockholm to complement its Malmö office in Sweden.

The company will also increase capacity across existing headquarters in Vaasa, Helsinki, Malmö, Malta and Tallinn, the latter of which will include space for around 100 employees and is slated to open next summer.

Relax will move into its new Malta headquarters this month, with the team having grown by 30 per cent since January due to the expansion of its partner, commercial and operational teams.

Despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Relax has continued to recruit new team members and has hired 37 new employees across all its offices since March.

“It’s been an incredible year for Relax Gaming with significant commercial achievements across the business, none of which would have been possible without the hard work, passion and talent of our entire team,” said Relax Gaming CEO Tommi Maijala. “People are our biggest asset and when good people are let go elsewhere, we make it a point to see if they can find a home at Relax and help us achieve our goals faster.

“The fact that we’ve continued to hire throughout this challenging time demonstrates the health of our business and is a testament to our technical excellence, commercial appeal and our constant strive for progress.

“As we reach another milestone in our company history, I want to say thank you again to all of Relax’s employees and I look forward to expanding the team with more fantastic individuals,” Maijala concluded.