In the past two years Relax Gaming has emerged as one of the industry’s most popular aggregators but the company’s roots go back a decade, chief executive Tommi Maijala tells Gaming Intelligence.

Relax Gaming chief executive officer Tommi Maijala is fairly content. 2020 might have been an annus horribilis for most of us, but for Relax Gaming it is the year that the company truly took off.

Revenue for the year will be up around 50 per [...]