Malta Gaming Authority to lose chief executive and chief regulator

Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) chief executive Heathcliff Farrugia is stepping down as head of the regulator according to local media reports.

The Times of Malta reported Thursday that Farrugia and Karl Brincat Peplow, the MGA’s chief regulatory, both resigned on Tuesday, with the MGA expected to announce their successors in the coming weeks.

No explanation has been given for the unexpected departures other than to say that they wish to pursue other opportunities.

Farrugia has led the MGA as chief executive since 2018, having previously served as chief regulatory officer and chief operating officer since joining the regulator in 2014.

Peplow has served as chief regulator since 2018, prior to which he served as the MGA’s head of authorisations and system and financial auditor during his 11 years with the regulator.