iSoftBet appoints Playson’s Lars Kollind as head of business development

Casino games developer iSoftBet has appointed iGaming executive Lars Kollind as its new head of business development.

Kollind has spent more than a decade in senior commercial, sales and marketing roles within the gaming sector and joins iSoftBet from Playson, where he served as business development manager. Prior to that he was head of B2B at Global Gaming and global sales director at Aspire Global.

In his new role at iSoftBet, Kollind will work closely with the company's commercial and marketing teams to build and strengthen internal and external relationships and implement strategies to acquire new business and grow revenue.

Reporting into chief commercial officer Michael Probert, he will also be responsible for reviewing and assessing new ways to enter emerging markets, as well as developing new product and service offerings to better meet the needs of iSoftBet customers.

“We strongly believe in talent being at the core of the company’s success and this year has proven the quality of individuals we can attract to iSoftBet,” said iSoftBet CEO Nir Elbaz. “With the expertise we now have at our disposal, next year promises to be one of our best yet.

“I’m confident that Lars and the senior team we have assembled will drive us to great success as we continue to deliver innovative and compelling products and services, both serving our partners and entertaining consumers by delivering amazing gaming experiences."