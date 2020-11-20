This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Greentube names new director of games technology ahead of RGS rollout

20th November 2020 9:45 am GMT
Greentube

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has appointed Steven Batchelor-Manning as director of games technology, ahead of the unveiling of its new iGaming platform. 

Batchelor-Manning has held various roles at Greentube over the past eight years, most recently serving as lead architect, where he was instrumental in the development of the new RGS platform.

“I am incredibly excited to take this step forward with Greentube to lead the delivery of modern technologies and expand our capacity to create market-leading content,” said Batchelor-Manning. “My work within Greentube has been focused heavily on innovation, and I look forward to working with the team to bring our vision for the future to life.”

Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer said: “Steven’s technical vision and ambition to leverage modern technologies is a major asset for Greentube and it’s been fantastic to watch his career advance within our company.

“As we start rolling out our innovative RGS platform in Q1 next year, Steven’s appointment comes at a critical time for our business and he will play a key part in driving the future direction of our games vertical.”

