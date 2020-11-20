SAZKA Group builds team for UK National Lottery bid

Lottery operator SAZKA Group continues to build its consortium in its bid to operate the UK National Lottery, confirming new UK hires across its team.

The four new appointments expand SAZKA's transition, procurement, supply chain and data network teams, with the majority sharing a similar background to the recently appointed chairman and bid director, Sir Keith Mills and Alastair Ruxton, having played important roles in London 2012.

Emma Young joins SAZKA in London as transition lead, reporting into operations and technology stream leader Tony Khatskevich.

She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from previous roles including independent non-executive board member of the International Federation for Rugby League, advisor at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and head of Telecommunications Services at the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee.

Gerry Walsh joins as supply chain management area lead, responsible for the design and development of the future company's overall supply chain and procurement strategy, and implementation to maximise process efficiency and productivity.

Walsh has broad experience as an international business leader, including as CEO of The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, procurement director at the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and working in procurement at American Express, Premier Foods, Associated British Foods and Procter & Gamble.

Rob Clarke joins SAZKA as organisation leader for the bid with responsibility for HR, having served for 25 years in HR roles at Safeway, Carlsberg and MFI Retail. He was also an HR advisor for the IOC.

The final new hire is Steve James, an experienced technology consultant to the IOC, who assumes responsibility for the design of data communications networks and solutions for future operations.