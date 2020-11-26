Elys Game Technology names Matteo Monteverdi as CEO

Gaming supplier and operator Elys Game Technology has appointed former IGT and Sportradar executive Matteo Monteverdi as its new chief executive.

Monteverdi will begin his new role on 1 January, having served as an independent strategic advisor to the company (formerly Newgioco Group) since March 2020 and president since September.

“We are honored to welcome one of most accomplished and recognized gaming executives in the industry to our team,” said Elys Game Technology executive chairman and incumbent CEO Michele Ciavarella. “Matteo brings over 20 years of industry experience, including an amazing track record in the betting, gaming and technology sectors.

“In the short time since joining the company, he has already demonstrated his leadership and continuous innovation. We believe his experience in driving organic revenue growth, combined with his background in M&A, will help accelerate growth in both our online and land-based retail channels.”

Prior to joining Elys, Monteverdi served as US president of Sportradar for two years, where he helped sign exclusive distribution deals with the NBA, NFL and MLB. He also spent more than seven years at International Game Technology (IGT), including five years as senior vice president of global digital products, where he led the company’s real-money and social gaming businesses.

“Over the past nine months, I have had an opportunity to fully immerse myself with the Elys team, customers, and technologies,” said Monteverdi. “I can confidently state that Elys has built a first-class operation with a strong product foundation and has tremendous potential waiting to be unleashed. Given the convergence of shifts in the US regulatory landscape and technological innovation, Elys is positioned to capitalize on emerging trends as sport betting evolves into new forms of entertainment at the intersection of media and gaming.

“The company offers a differentiated omni-channel framework that provides a distinct competitive advantage in this market. Overall, I believe Elys has the potential to become a market leader and capture a significant share of the iGaming and sports betting markets in Europe and the Americas.”

Shares in Elys Game Technology Corp (NSQ:ELYS) soared 59.57 per cent on the news to close at $2.25 per share in New York Wednesday.