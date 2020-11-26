FSB appoints Bob Akeret to lead US expansion

Sports betting and iGaming supplier FSB has appointed Bob Akeret as vice president of operations for North America, as the supplier prepares to launch its solutions in the market.

Based in FSB’s New Jersey office, Akeret will be responsible for fine-tuning the supplier’s product and service offering for the North American market, including assisting FSB’s business development team in localising its retail and online sportsbook technologies.

Akeret will also build relationships with third parties such as payment providers and data suppliers, and identify new business opportunities for FSB in the US.

Akeret joins FSB from Resorts Digital Gaming, where he was director of operations and customer experience, and will report to FSB chief operating officer Glenn Elliott.

During his time at Resorts Digital, Akeret launched the operator’s first retail and online sportsbook in New Jersey, ResortsCasino.com, as well as its FSB-powered fantasy sports site FastPick.com.

“Bob is one of the most experienced retail and online gambling executives in North America and I am delighted to welcome him to the team,” said FSB chief executive Dave McDowell. “Securing Bob is a real coup for FSB as we prepare to enter the North American market with our leading technology.

“We see huge potential for our products and services as the US market continues to roll out and with Bob on board, we will be able to make sure our technologies meet the exact needs of operators and players across North America.”

Commenting on his appointment, Akeret said: “I am extremely excited by the opportunity to join FSB and showcase my gaming experience in the US market, where there are tremendous opportunities for the business.

“FSB has seen incredible growth over the past few years and I believe the most recent commitment from Clairvest solidifies this. As we fine tune our product for the market and continue to build out our US team, I really do believe we are in a great position to succeed.”