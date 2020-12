The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) is aiming to enhance its marketing activities under the leadership of Anthony Ingham, who assumes the role of executive director, membership, strategic marketing and branding on January 1.

Ingham joins the operator from Marriott, where he served as global head of the W brand since 2015 and later assumed responsibility for The Luxury Collection Hotels and Resorts brand.

He will begin his work at HKJC on December 7, ahead of his [...]