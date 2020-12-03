Bragg Gaming names Adam Arviv as permanent CEO

Toronto-listed iGaming platform provider Bragg Gaming Group has announced that Adam Arviv will continue to lead the company as its permanent chief executive.

Arviv founded Bragg and took over as interim CEO at the end of August to replace Dominic Mansour, who stepped down for personal reasons.

Following the company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders, Arviv has now been appointed CEO on a full-time basis, with Mansour vacating all executive positions and resigning from the board. Mansour had served as Bragg CEO since July 2017.

Bragg has also elected a new board of directors, comprised of Arviv, Richard Carter, Paul Pathak, James Ryan, Rob Godfrey, and Matevž Mazij, and secured approval to appoint two additional directors.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (CVE:BRAG) closed 3.3 per cent lower at CAD$0.88 per share in Toronto Wednesday,