This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
CSB Group
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Bragg Gaming names Adam Arviv as permanent CEO

3rd December 2020 10:12 am GMT

Toronto-listed iGaming platform provider Bragg Gaming Group has announced that Adam Arviv will continue to lead the company as its permanent chief executive.

Arviv founded Bragg and took over as interim CEO at the end of August to replace Dominic Mansour, who stepped down for personal reasons.

Following the company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders, Arviv has now been appointed CEO on a full-time basis, with Mansour vacating all executive positions and resigning from the board. Mansour had served as Bragg CEO since July 2017.

Bragg has also elected a new board of directors, comprised of Arviv, Richard Carter, Paul Pathak, James Ryan, Rob Godfrey, and Matevž Mazij, and secured approval to appoint two additional directors.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (CVE:BRAG) closed 3.3 per cent lower at CAD$0.88 per share in Toronto Wednesday,

Related Tags
Bragg Gaming Canada Casino Slots
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

Bragg Gaming sees Q3 revenue climb 72%

Bragg Gaming names Richard Carter as new chairman

GI Games Integrations: NetEnt, Oryx Gaming, Leander and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Stakelogic, Playzido and more

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, EveryMatrix, Push Gaming and more

Inspired Entertainment to create virtual Lexus Melbourne Cup race

Bragg Gaming revenue soars 107% in strong second quarter

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Yggdrasil, RubyPlay, Playson and more

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Habanero, Everi and more

Oryx Gaming expands platform with Gaming Realm’s Slingo portfolio

Oryx Gaming seals content deal with 888casino

Oryx Gaming powers Game World’s iGaming debut in Romania

GI Games Integrations: Nolimit City, Playson, Booongo and more

Bragg Gaming sees growth continue into first quarter

Oryx Gaming expands into Croatia with Admiral deal

Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Every Matrix
Skywind
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games