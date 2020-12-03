This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Kindred Group to begin search for new chair as Ström announces departure

3rd December 2020 8:57 am GMT
Kindred Group

Kindred Group founder and non-executive chairman Anders Ström has announced that he will not be seeking re-election to the board of directors when his term expires next year.

Ström said that his decision fulfils a promise he made to himself several years ago to start stepping back from frontline activities before his 50th birthday, which is on Friday.

“Some years ago I made the promise to myself that I, before my 50th birthday, would start to disengage from the forward positions in the companies that I am invested in, and spend more time managing the investments and being with my family. Moreover, there are also neglected friends and leisure pursuits that I wish to give more attention to,” said Ström.

“Kindred has undertaken a fantastic journey during the 23 years that have passed since I founded its most well know brand, Unibet, and has developed into a great company with almost 30 million customers, 1,600 employees, and with excellent further opportunities of growth with the right strategies and focus. Hence, I look forward to taking part of such a growth in value as an owner and investor.”

Evert Carlsson, chair of Kindred’s Nomination Committee, said: “Throughout the years, Anders Ström has been an important and inspiring asset to the board of Kindred, and he has provided it with in depth knowledge of the industry and contributed to a stable and competent board.”

Kindred Group’s next chair will be elected at the annual general meeting of 2021.

Shares in Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 1.8 per cent higher at SEK72.32 per share in Stockholm early Thursday morning, less than 10 per cent off their 52-week high of SEK79.42 per share set on 16 October.

