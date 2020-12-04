The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 to be revealed on Monday

Our festive celebration of the most talented, innovative and inspiring people working in iGaming kicks off on Monday, when the first category of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 will be revealed.

Starting Monday, we will reveal a category each day for the next two weeks, taking us all the way through to Christmas week.

“This year’s Hot 50 is the most diverse range of individuals we have ever featured. We are extremely proud of this selection and hope that our honourees are too – it has been the most hotly-contested Hot 50 so far,” said Gaming Intelligence editor in chief Bobby Mamudi.

Honorees (and subscribers) will receive a Hot 50 magazine dedicated to their achievement during the week before Christmas – a nice way to round off what has been a very difficult year for most.

The launch schedule:

Monday 7th: Rising stars and emerging leaders

Tuesday 8th: Operations

Wednesday 9th: Finance

Thursday 10th: Marketing

Friday 11th: Product and technology

Monday 14th: Employee and customer care

Tuesday 15th: Lottery

Wednesday 16th: Legal and compliance

Thursday 17th: Business development

Friday 18th: Leadership

Some companies are planning internal Zoom conferences to celebrate their Hot 50 success stories. We hope you all enjoy a glass of champagne or a cup of tea and that next year we will all be able to celebrate together.