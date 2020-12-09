Enlabs promotes Jelena Nisa to CFO

Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Enlabs has appointed Jelena Nisa as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Nisa has been with Enlabs for more than four years, most recently serving as group head of accounting.

She will continue to be based in Riga, Latvia, and assumes the role vacated by Adam Jonsson, who announced his departure earlier this year.

“The new appointment is a logical continuation of Jelena’s professional career,” said Enlabs CEO George Ustinov. “She brings high financial competence, strong analytical and organizational skills and exceptional attention to detail.

“I welcome Jelena to the senior management team and look forward to achieving new heights.”

Shares in Enlabs AB (STO:NLAB) were trading 0.64 per cent lower at SEK38.70 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.