DAZN prepares for growth with new executive leadership team

Digital sports media specialist DAZN Group has confirmed the appointments of Shay Segev and James Rushton as its next co-chief executive officers.

As announced yesterday, Segev will join DAZN in the coming months from Entain to help drive the global sports streaming platform through its next phase of rapid growth.

He will be joined as co-CEO by Rushton, who has served as acting CEO since June of last year after replacing founder Simon Denyer.

Prior to that, Rushton was chief revenue officer where he oversaw all market launches and revenue management functions. He has also held a number of key roles throughout his tenure with the company that have contributed to its rapid growth within the sports media industry and the transition to streaming.

“This is an important moment for DAZN Group as we deepen our leadership team and ready the organization for its next phase of growth,” said DAZN Group executive chairman John Skipper. “James has displayed tremendous leadership, navigating incredible challenges and achieving terrific results which have made us a stronger and more focused company.

“In Shay, we're adding depth and fresh expertise to the team. He is recognized as one of the leading figures in online gaming and brings vast technology and operations experience to the role as well as an impressive track record in digital transformation.”

Following his promotion, Rushton commented: “Having been intimately involved in DAZN since its conception, I am pleased and excited to welcome Shay and lead DAZN Group together as we enter the next exciting chapter in our evolution.”

Segev added: “It is incredible to be given an opportunity to lead a business with global reach and ambition as well as the technology and resources to deliver sports to the world. This role allows me to combine my passion for sport and transformative technology to disrupt and improve the consumer experience.”

The announcement follows DAZN's successful global expansion in December, increasing the availability of its streaming platform to more than 200 countries and territories around the world.