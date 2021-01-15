This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

GambleAware appoints Zoë Osmond as next chief executive

15th January 2021 8:54 am GMT
GambleAware

Britain’s problem gambling prevention charity GambleAware has named Zoë Osmond as its next chief executive.

Osmond will take over as CEO at the end of March, replacing Marc Etches, who announced he would be stepping down from the role last August.

Osmond has served as communications and engagement director at GambleAware for the past two years, and has a strong track record of driving business growth across the charity and business world. She previously served as CEO for the National Advertising Benevolent Society (NABS), a national charity that supports people working in the media and advertising industry.

“In the past two and a half years that I and trustees have worked with Zoë, she has demonstrated to us that she fits the criteria we are looking for perfectly,” said GambleAware chair Kate Lampard CBE. “Her knowledge and experience of GambleAware means she can hit the ground running, something that is of particular importance when starting a leadership role during a pandemic.

“Her background as a charity leader and experience of driving business transformation shows that she understands what it takes to lead a major organisation working with a complex stakeholder group that requires a confident, consultative and collaborative approach. Her ability to work with a wide range of subject matter experts and her experience of transforming a charity, building businesses, and leading change will be instrumental in taking GambleAware to the next stage in its development.”

Following her promotion to the CEO role, Osmond commented: “GambleAware is at an exciting moment in its history, and over the past ten years, Marc Etches has done a phenomenal job in leading the charity to this point. It is a critical time for the gambling sector and the recent pledge of up to £100 million from the gambling industry means this is a significant time to shape and drive forward GambleAware’s vital work and develop its own expertise.

“I am excited by the prospect of transformation and the opportunities now available to GambleAware to work with other organisations to prevent gambling harm and I look forward to taking on the challenge.”

