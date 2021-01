Lottery operator SAZKA Group has announced the addition of digital tech entrepreneur Brent Hoberman CBE to its advisory board.

Hoberman joins Justin King CBE as the second addition to the advisory board, providing support to Sir Keith Mills and the wider team as part of the company’s bid to secure the next licence to operate the UK National Lottery.

One of Britain’s leading technology entrepreneurs, Hoberman founded lastminute.com alongside Martha Lane-Fox in 1998, which was later sold [...]